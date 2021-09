Megill (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Yankees. It was a career night for the 6-foot-7 rookie, setting new career bests with seven innings and 10 punchouts. Megill gave up a run on an RBI groundout in the first inning followed by a Joey Gallo solo shot in the second. He settled in and kept the Yankees scoreless for the next five frames and lowered his season ERA to 4.06 through 77.2 innings. He's produced a 23:5 K:BB over his last three outings. Megill is lined up to face the Cardinals at home next week.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO