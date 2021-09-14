Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson dies at 37

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson, shown Sept. 7, 2008, played for the 49ers from 2006-12. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson died Monday. He was 37.

The 49ers announced the death of Haralson on social media, but no further details were provided.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loves ones."

The 49ers selected Haralson in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He played for the franchise from 2006-12, later spending two seasons with the Saints (2013-14).

In 118 career games with the Niners and Saints, Haralson recorded 267 total tackles, 28 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and five passes defensed.

After his retirement, Haralson served as the 49ers' director of player engagement for two years. In that role, he was tasked with "engaging, educating and empowering players to reach their full potential both on and off the field."