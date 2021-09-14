CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson dies at 37

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnVqT_0bvFWs2W00
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson, shown Sept. 7, 2008, played for the 49ers from 2006-12. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson died Monday. He was 37.

The 49ers announced the death of Haralson on social media, but no further details were provided.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loves ones."

The 49ers selected Haralson in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He played for the franchise from 2006-12, later spending two seasons with the Saints (2013-14).

In 118 career games with the Niners and Saints, Haralson recorded 267 total tackles, 28 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and five passes defensed.

After his retirement, Haralson served as the 49ers' director of player engagement for two years. In that role, he was tasked with "engaging, educating and empowering players to reach their full potential both on and off the field."

Comments / 4

Related
WDAM-TV

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37. Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
utsports.com

Tennessee Football Mourns The Passing of Parys Haralson

Known for his infectious smile and indelible leadership, the Tennessee football program is mourning the sudden passing of VFL defensive standout Parys Haralson at the age of 37 on Monday. Haralson, a native of Flora, Mississippi, was a four-time letterwinner (2002-05) and a two-time captain (2004-05) for the Vols. He...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Arrowhead Pride

Austin Reiter signing with Saints; Chiefs release linebacker

According to a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter is about to sign with the New Orleans Saints. Fowler says that Reiter will be signed to the team’s practice squad — but is expected to be activated for the Saints’ next game, which is on the road against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parys Haralson
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton’s Saints Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — No one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is… not all that good. We’re all patiently waiting for next week when Belichick will have no option but to discuss an upcoming matchup with Tom Brady. At that point, he’ll actually have to talk about the GOAT, which should be real interesting after the quarterback led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title after leaving New England. But first, Belichick and the Patriots have to worry about the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. And...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#New Orleans Saints#The Tennessee Football#Vfl Parys Haralson#Vol Football#Niners
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy