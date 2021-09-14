CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Turns Heads at 2021 Met Gala With a Faceless Look

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian was spotted in a head-to-toe leather outfit for New York Fashion Week last weekend, foreshadowing her bondage-inspired 2021 Met Gala look. A nod to Kanye West‘s fit at his second DONDA listening event, the SKIMS and KKW Beauty owner’s all-black ensemble was designed by Balenciaga‘s creative director, Demna Gvasalia. The whole look was comprised of a bodysuit, T-shirt dress, elbow-length gloves, balaclava and leggings with built-in jersey boots.

