CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian's Faceless Met Gala Look Might Be the Most Polarizing Outfit of the Night

imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American icon has arrived. Kim Kardashian graced the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 wearing an Omg-worthy custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. It's clear we can always expect the unexpected with Kim's fashion picks—even a 75" ponytail! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's full-body look included a face covering and black tee under a matching t-shirt dress paired with an incorporated bodysuit, topped with jersey boots. The outfit corresponds with Kim's new curated Bdsm-inspired bodysuits she wore during Kanye West's Donda listening parties and New York Fashion Week. Kanye...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Crop Top While In NYC — Photos

Maternity style goals: Kylie Jenner stepped out in a stylish orange overcoat and crop top while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner’s maternity style is already on point. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a stylish leather orange overcoat while in New York amid fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. She paired it with a white crop top that showed off her bare baby bump and dark denim, accessorizing with pointed orange heels and a Louis Vuitton bag.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Demna Gvasalia
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian explains 2021 Met Gala look: ‘What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?’

Kim Kardashian definitely knows how to get people talking. On Monday, the 40-year-old reality star made headlines after showing up at the 2021 Met Gala in a black Balenciaga look that covered her from head to toe ... literally! The outfit included a face covering that had a hole for her long, sleek ponytail; a long T-shirt dress; gloves; leggings; and pointed-toe heels. Her look has bewildered many fans and on Tuesday, Kardashian decided to address speculation about the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Kim And Kanye#The Outfit#Of The Night#Faceless Met Gala Look#American#Bdsm
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Kanye West Applauds Kim Kardashian's Statement-Making Met Gala Look

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may no longer be together, but the rapper always has her back. Days after Kardashian wowed with her statement-making Balenciaga look at the Met Gala, West showed his support for his wife's much-talked-about ensemble. The "Touch the Sky" artist posted two photos of his estranged wife's all-black, head-to-toe covered outfit on his Instagram on Wednesday. Just like his previous post, he kept it captionless and let the photos speak for themselves.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian posts cryptic message amid Kanye West reunion speculation

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their split in February 2021 following six years of marriage, the celeb world quite literally gasped; Kimye was over, the sartorial partnership that reigned supreme on Instagram was done. Or so we thought... For the last few weeks there have been fairly constant...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City on Sept. 13 and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark Hotel to her finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Amomama

Kim Kardashian Tells Ellen DeGeneres That Her Four Children Have Different Personalities with One Daughter Being a Girly Girl

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim Kardashian opened up about how different her children’s personalities were. One of them even has a Goth side!. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, 40, was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres, 63, on her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Kardashian revealed that all four of her children had different and unique personalities.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Channels Batwoman With Her Met Gala After-Party Look

While her Met Gala look got some Harry Potter dementor comparisons, Kim Kardashian West's after-party getup was totally Batwoman!. The 40-year-old reality star stepped out in a second all-black look on Monday night after the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the second ensemble, Kim wore...
CELEBRITIES
Birmingham Star

Kareena reacts to Kim's Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Like many others, it seems like Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is also shocked to see reality TV star Kim Kardashian's undercover look at Met Gala 2021. On Tuesday, Kim arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing Balenciaga shrouds over...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kanye West Supports Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Met Gala Look

As Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look continues to make headlines, Kanye West has publicly sent his support. The 44-year-old musician posted a series of snaps of Kardashian, 40, in her black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her face on Wednesday, September 15. While he didn’t write a caption, his Yeezy company’s official Instagram account left a goat emoji on the post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

A Look Back at Rihanna's Most Iconic Met Gala Outfits

No red carpet look is ever too extra for pop culture’s baddest gal Rihanna. Year after year, the singer and style icon has continued to bring her A game to the Met Gala, stealing the spotlight as soon as she shows up at the star-studded banquet. This year was no exception. Arriving fashionably late to the soirée with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna shut down the 2021 Met Ball carpet in the coziest of haute couture looks. Serving up a different kind of nighttime glamour, she wore a voluminous, comforter-like black coat — Look 53 from Balenciaga’s Fall 2021 Couture collection by Demna Gvasalia — with a knit cap and jewelry from Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI. Matching with Rih, Rocky wrapped himself in a giant, colorful quilt by ERL.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy