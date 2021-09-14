Kim Kardashian's Faceless Met Gala Look Might Be the Most Polarizing Outfit of the Night
The American icon has arrived. Kim Kardashian graced the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 wearing an Omg-worthy custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. It's clear we can always expect the unexpected with Kim's fashion picks—even a 75" ponytail! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's full-body look included a face covering and black tee under a matching t-shirt dress paired with an incorporated bodysuit, topped with jersey boots. The outfit corresponds with Kim's new curated Bdsm-inspired bodysuits she wore during Kanye West's Donda listening parties and New York Fashion Week. Kanye...www.imdb.com
