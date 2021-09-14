Camila Cabello Says She "Tried" To Get Shawn Mendes to Go Shirtless at 2021 Met Gala
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's tour d'amour continues, as the couple takes their love to the 2021 Met Gala. This month alone, they've already walked the red carpet together for her Cinderella premiere in Miami and appeared at the 2021 VMAs with separate performances. Now, they're at each other's side's for fashion's most exclusive party, dressed in dark Michael Kors looks for the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." She arrived in a purple sequined gown with a feathery train, while he had on a leather jacket, black trousers, suspenders and a dice-inspired necklace. However, Camila told Vogue one part of...www.imdb.com
Comments / 0