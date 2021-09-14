‘The Survivor’ Review: Ben Foster Lost 60 Pounds to Play a Boxer in Barry Levinson’s Disjointed Holocaust Biopic

What a strange career Barry Levinson has had. The Baltimore-born filmmaker burst onto the scene in 1982 with “Diner” and embarked on a winning streak that’s still somewhat astonishing — his hits from the period included “Tin Men,” “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Rain Man,” and “Bugsy.” And then came 1992’s “Toys,” and after it, a steady cascade of real clunkers: “Jimmy Hollywood,” “Disclosure,” “Sphere,” “Envy,” “Man of the Year,” “Rock the Kasbah,” and so on. It wasn’t a complete pivot to trash, like that of, say, his contemporary Rob Reiner, and occasionally he’d give us a “Sleepers” or “Wag the Dog” — or, strangest of all, the bluntly effective found-footage eco-horror movie “The Bay.” But it’s been quite some time since we had a genuinely successful Barry Levinson film (theatrically, at least, as he’s turned out a series of very good, based-on-a-true-story HBO films like “You Don’t Know Jack” and “The Wizard of Lies”).

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO