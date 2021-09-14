Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for the most fashionable show in New York City. After much anticipation—and a yearlong delay because of the coronavirus pandemic—the 2021 Met Gala was held on Sept. 13 with Hollywood's biggest stars showing up and showing out for a safe and fabulous event. While the guest list may have been smaller to keep up with safety protocols, many of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and red carpet pros attended the star-studded event. For starters, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka served as the event's co-chairs, while designer and filmmaker Tom Ford,...