CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadies and gentlemen, it's time for the most fashionable show in New York City. After much anticipation—and a yearlong delay because of the coronavirus pandemic—the 2021 Met Gala was held on Sept. 13 with Hollywood's biggest stars showing up and showing out for a safe and fabulous event. While the guest list may have been smaller to keep up with safety protocols, many of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and red carpet pros attended the star-studded event. For starters, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka served as the event's co-chairs, while designer and filmmaker Tom Ford,...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. special envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," he said in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
The Hill

UK's Johnson tells world to 'grow up' and fight climate change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told the world to "grow up" and take climate change seriously during his annual address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "We must show that we are capable of learning and maturing and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Timothée Chalamet
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy