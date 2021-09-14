CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia Bryant Makes Met Gala Debut in Her Most Avant-Garde Look of All Time

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalia Bryant is bringing that Memba Mentality to the 2021 Met Gala. The eldest daughter of Vanessa Bryant and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant proved she's a rising star to be reckoned with thanks to a Met Gala debut unlike any other. For the momentous occasion, the 18-year-old wore a completely sequined, technicolor gown that was shaped like an egg. Natalia wore her hair in a beehive style updo, and completed the ensemble with baby pink platform heels and minimal jewelry. Since signing a contract with Img Models earlier this year, the University of Southern California freshman has stepped into a spotlight of her own. Prior to...

