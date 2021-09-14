CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kristen Stewart Leaves Her Princess Duties Behind as She Rocks Edgy 2021 Met Gala Look

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart's outfit for the 2021 Met Gala is truly sugar, spice and everything nice. The Spencer actress walked up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pink Chanel jacket and white pants that were everything fans hoped for and more. At the top of the collared coat was a small black ribbon, which was delicately tied at her neck. She complimented the look by pulling her strawberry blonde hair up into a high ponytail and curling her bangs forward. Hairdresser Adir Abergel wrote on Instagram that he took inspiration from the '50s pinup girls, writing, "I loved creating this moment for this year theme at the Met Gala called Americana; A Lexicon Of Fashion. Kristen is my muse...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Irina Shayk Looks Like She Stepped Straight Out of the '90s With Her New Pixie Haircut

Irina Shayk was full of surprises at Monday night's Met Gala. Known for her edgy street style and super-sleek bun, the model transformed into a flower girl for the event and casually debuted a fresh pixie cut in the process. While Shayk is often seen sporting the classic off-duty model look — long hair slicked back into a bun — her new hair is reminiscent of the '90s, particularly drawing inspiration from the iconic crop made famous by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Leslie Grace Rocks Fun Hot Pink Look for First Met Gala

Leslie Grace is a vision in pink at the 2021 Met Gala!. The In the Heights star made her debut at fashion's biggest night, making quite an entrance upon arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. The 26-year-old singer-actress looked extraordinary in a custom two-piece look by Prabal Gurung, that included a crop top and billowing skirt with pockets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Chanel#Americana#A Lexicon Of Fashion
justjaredjr.com

Kristen Stewart Wears Pink Ruffles For Met Gala 2021

Kristen Stewart flashes a peace sign while posing at the 2021 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. The 31-year-old actress represented Chanel at the event, for which she is a brand ambassador. Kristen wore the ruffled pink and black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Making of Grimes’s “Dune-esque” 2021 Met Gala Look—Plus, the Meaning Behind Her Sword

“I mean, I feel like it started as a Dune thing,” says Grimes (the experimental musician also known as C, and possibly soon, Clair de Lune), of the look that she and stylist Turner created for tonight’s Met Gala red carpet. She’s uptown on Sunday morning , sitting on a bed of silky sheets in New York’s Carlyle Hotel next to a large sword (which she plans to carry on the red carpet), and waiting for a breakfast spread to arrive. Turner glides around the room arranging various chrome accessories. It’s about 30 hours until the red carpet begins for 2021’s gala, celebrating the new exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and we’re discussing the logic that led them here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
crossroadstoday.com

Kristen Stewart loved how ‘present’ Princess Diana was

Kristen Stewart’s favorite thing about Princess Diana was how “present” she was. The 31-year-old actress will play the late royal – who died in a car crash in 1997 aged 36 – in Pablo Larrain’s biographical drama, and she loved the Princess of Wales’ accessibility. She said: “Even when she...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Kristen Stewart blows critics away as Princess Diana. She’s ready to talk about it

TELLURIDE, Colo. — "I'm a total L.A. scumbag," Kristen Stewart says, bending her wrist to show me an expertly inked Los Angeles Dodgers logo. It's the last day of the Telluride Film Festival and we're heading home on the same charter flight, but not before talking about "Spencer," the Pablo Larrain-directed drama in which she plays Princess Diana at the moment she's looking to break free from her loveless marriage and suffocating life during a three-day Christmas weekend at the royal family's country mansion.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kristen Stewart reveals she had ‘spooky’ feelings while filming Princess Diana biopic

Kristen Stewart has opened up about playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s new film Spencer.The actor said she experienced “spooky, spiritual feelings” while making the film, and felt that the late royal gave her the “sign-off” to perform the role.Spencer recently premiered to critics at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, accruing no small amount of acclaim.Speaking to the LA Times after Spencer’s debut at Telluride, Stewart discussed making the film, which is set over three days during Christmas 1991, when Diana stayed in Norfolk’s Sandringham House. “Even if I was just fantasising. I felt like there were moments...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Twilight's Kristen Stewart On How Fame Helped Her Relate To Princess Diana For Spencer

When Kristen Stewart was cast as the late Princess Diana of Wales, she wasn’t necessarily the pick you’d guess straight away for the role. The actress is neither British nor blonde (on most days anyway), and she's been one to play characters who are more rough around the edges than we picture the mother of Prince Harry and Charles may have been. But according to first reactions, Stewart is phenomenal in Spencer, and per the actress, she could relate to Diana in more ways than one.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Kristen Stewart Felt Princess Diana Gave Her A 'Sign-Off' To Play Her In Biopic

For Kristen Stewart, taking on the role of Princess Diana was a “spiritual” experience in more ways than one. The actor is garnering early Oscars buzz for her performance in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which debuted last week at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. She portrays Diana during a tumultuous Christmas in the early 1990s as she contemplates ending her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

All your burning questions about Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, answered

“A fable from a true tragedy.” That’s how the new Princess Diana film “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, bills itself. From the outset, director Pablo Larrain wants audiences to know that Stewart’s portrayal of the late royal in the Steven Knight-scripted film is not intended to be fact-checked. Set over three...
CELEBRITIES
The Blade

Generation Why: Kristen Stewart is a better actor than you know

As a Millennial film fan, I think it’s time we talk about Kristen Stewart. Since I’m a movie person, I was following the news of the 2021 Venice Film Festival closely a few weeks back. There were a lot of promising movies that were screened. Dune looks amazing, The Lost Daughter seems like a promising debut for Maggie Gyllenhaal as a writer/director, and The Power of the Dog has early best picture buzz.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Olivia Rodrigo at Her First Ever Met Gala

When Olivia Rodrigo burst onto the scene last year with her breakout hit “Drivers License,” everyone’s attention was firmly trained on her preternatural songwriting abilities and her remarkable voice. And rightly so. Still, as she’s evolved in front of our eyes from a young, precocious, and talented singer-songwriter to a fully-fledged pop star, her style journey has also been equally joyous to witness. Just like her musical references, Rodrigo’s fashion has blossomed into something that pays a heartfelt tribute to Y2K style, from novelty tees to sequin-spangled crop tops to platform heels and everything in between.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy