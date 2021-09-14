CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoë Kravitz Shines in See-Through Gown as She and Channing Tatum Arrive Separately to Met Gala

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no Big Little Lies here: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are bound to cross paths inside the 2021 Met Gala. While they've yet to officially make their red carpet debut as a couple, all eyes were on the actor as he arrived at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art noticeably solo. Not soon after, Zoë arrived on her own in a daring look that instantly made our Best Dressed list. On Monday, Sept. 13, the pair stepped out in their finest attire—without any Crocs in sight!—to celebrate the star-studded fashion extravaganza. The High Fidelity actress, who took a break from directing Channing for her feature film...

arcamax.com

Zoe Kravitz 'having fun' in romance with Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz is "having fun" with Channing Tatum. The 32-year-old actress was recently reported to have struck up a romance with the 'Magic Mike' star, and it has now been claimed the pair are enjoying their "easy and natural" relationship. A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[Zoe and Channing are] having...
CELEBRITIES
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

How Jenna Dewan Reportedly Feels About Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Relationship Rumors

Jenna Dewan is reportedly unbothered by rumors that her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, is in a romantic relationship with his current costar, Zoë Kravitz. Fans started speculating after Kravitz and Tatum were spotted “strolling” in the East Village on Wednesday, August 18. The pair appeared to be having a great time even before Tatum hopped on one of those low BMX bikes and Kravitz stood behind him on the back wheel’s pegs. Check out the pictures and details on Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Shuts Down the 2021 Met Gala in Epic Look With A$AP Rocky

Call her the queen of fashion's biggest night, because the 33-year-old singer never disappoints with her Met Ball looks. After missing the 2019 affair, Rihanna arrived to the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling BVLGARI diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have a lunch date in Brooklyn

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz grabbed a bite to eat in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday, continuing to fuel relationship rumors between the actors. The potential pair were seen strolling though the borough before stopping at a local Mexican eatery, where they sat together outside and downed tacos while in deep conversation.
BROOKLYN, NY
HOLAUSA

Zoë Kravitz’ divorce is finalized as she spends the week with Channing Tatum in NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been parading around New York City together all week looking very much like a couple. If all is what it seems, then the love birds have a lot to celebrate because Kravitz is officially a single lady again. Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday, August 26th that her divorce from actor Karl Glusman. is officially finalized. Rumors about Tatum and Kravitz first began circulating online in January just days after she filed for divorce. Interestingly enough, Kravitz and Tatum have been extremely public ahead of the news. Read the details below:
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Grimes says her Met Gala mask was inspired by ‘Dune’

Grimes has explained that the mask she wore to the Met Gala was inspired by Dune. The artist told Vogue that she wore it in order to follow this year’s theme, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. “It’s kind of inspired by the movie Dune, which is an American film,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Inside Alicia Keys' Star-Studded Met Gala After-Party With Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and More

Watch: Met Gala 2021 After-Parties Fashion: Rihanna & More. If you thought the 2021 Met Gala was hot, wait until you hear about the after-parties. After striking a pose at fashion's biggest night, stars hit the town to celebrate. One of the ultimate after-party hot spots? Alicia Keys' bash at Cipriani South Street. Inside the venue, celebs sipped Cincoro Tequila until the early hours of Sept. 14.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kristen Stewart Leaves Her Princess Duties Behind as She Rocks Edgy 2021 Met Gala Look

Watch: Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks. Kristen Stewart's outfit for the 2021 Met Gala is truly sugar, spice and everything nice. The Spencer actress walked up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pink Chanel jacket and white pants that were everything fans hoped for and more. At the top of the collared coat was a small black ribbon, which was delicately tied at her neck.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Frank Ocean Carries Green Robotic Baby at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Frank Ocean brought a green robotic baby with him to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The reclusive R&B star wore a black Dreamcore cap that kept his neon-green hair under wraps as well as a black Prada jacket, similar to the nylon gabardine anorak jacket he wore at the 2019 Met Gala. Ocean's new independent American luxury brand Homer recently partnered with Prada on a collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

Zoë Kravitz Really Has Been Styling Her New Boyfriend

As previously established, Zoë Kravitz has been informally guiding Channing Tatum through a beautiful style metamorphosis involving copious amounts of graphic tees and Carhartt apparel. This week, it became a little more formal. On Monday night, Tatum walked the Met Gala carpet in a tux selected for him by none other than Andrew Mukamal, also known as Zoë Kravitz’s stylist. Coincidence? Absolutely not.
BEAUTY & FASHION

