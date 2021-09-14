Zoë Kravitz Shines in See-Through Gown as She and Channing Tatum Arrive Separately to Met Gala

There are no Big Little Lies here: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are bound to cross paths inside the 2021 Met Gala. While they've yet to officially make their red carpet debut as a couple, all eyes were on the actor as he arrived at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art noticeably solo. Not soon after, Zoë arrived on her own in a daring look that instantly made our Best Dressed list. On Monday, Sept. 13, the pair stepped out in their finest attire—without any Crocs in sight!—to celebrate the star-studded fashion extravaganza. The High Fidelity actress, who took a break from directing Channing for her feature film...