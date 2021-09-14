Alyce Joseph – Monessen

Alyce Joseph, 78, of Monessen, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home. She was born in Fayette City, on Nov. 10, 1942, daughter of the late Matthew and Alice Myrga Cope Koslasky. Alyce was a 1960 graduate of Bellmar High School in Belle Vernon. Alyce worked alongside her husband, George, at Joseph’s Nursery of Monessen, the family business for more than 40 years. She was the joy of the nursery and was loved and cherished by all who met her. Alyce loved baking, especially oatmeal cookies, and cooking for her family. Her favorite times were spent with her family during the holidays. Her kindness and love for her family will always be remembered. Surviving is her husband of 59 years, George Joseph Jr. Alyce is also survived by her four children, George III and wife Tammy Joseph, Laura and husband Stan Malarbi, Kelly and husband Jon Turik and Michael and wife Rebecca Joseph. Alyce adored her eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe), Kristen (Chuck), Monica, Alexis, Jessica (Donnie), Jonathan, Nicolas and Lukas; as well as one great-granddaughter, Sadie Gardner and one expected great-granddaughter, Violet Rose Tarosky. Also surviving are two brothers, Frank and Matthew (Mickey) Cope; sister, Mary Rae Namie; and her beloved cat, Lucy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Raymond Koslasky; brother, Joseph Cope; and sister, Rosalia Curry. Private funeral services were entrusted to RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., Monessen. The Joseph family would like to thank ViaQuest Hospice and her caretaker, Melanie, for the exceptional care that was shown to Alyce. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be sent to the MVH Foundation and Mt. St. Macrina. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Joseph family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.