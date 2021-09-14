CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Steals the Show With Another Must-See Look at 2021 Met Gala

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time to "Take a Bow" because the Met Ball queen has arrived. Yes, Rihanna is in the building! Always one to rise to the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder made a fierce and fabulous entrance at the 2021 Met Gala with her overly kitschy ensemble—and we're saying that in the best way possible. From her makeup to her clothes to the smallest of details, it's no wonder she reigns supreme at the star-studded event. Since this year's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," it's easy to see why the certified bad gal would take all of the fashion risks. Not that we'd expect anything less from the Savage x Fenty fashion designer. Because if there's anyone who...

Rihanna
