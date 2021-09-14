CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and More Olympians Go for the Gold at 2021 Met Gala

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if we didn't already feel wildly inferior to the athletic prowess of our favorite Olympians, they're also continuing to prove their fashion mettle as well. During the 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of Olympic athletes—some who competed during the 2020 Tokyo Games, and others who participated in years' past—looked right at home on the red carpet. The USA silver medal-winning women's gymnastics team from 2020 was well-represented, as Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee attended the Met Gala. Both women won individual medals in Tokyo, as Simone took home the bronze in the balance beam, while Sunisa, who is set to compete on Dancing With the Stars...

Northwest Signal

Simone Biles' Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs

Simone Biles' Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs. The 24-year-old gymnast attended the annual Costume Institute Gala in New York for the first time on Monday (13.09.21) night and donned a custom AREA x Athleta look designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, which featured a night sky-inspired bodysuit and a mini dress under a skirt embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals and needed several people to help her move up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Vogue Magazine

The Story Behind Simone Biles's Three-in-One, 88-Pound Met Gala Gown

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Simone Biles said yesterday at her final fitting for her Met Gala 2021 dress. Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky (though each of the stars are really Athleta’s logo, the Chi).
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look. The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature...
ESPN

The Met Gala: From Simone Biles and Serena Williams to Steph Curry, athletes show out on the red carpet

The Met Gala, which typically happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Which means it had been quite some time since we were afforded an opportunity to judge our favorite celebrities' outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch. But on this Monday in September, stars reclaimed their spot on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
uncrazed.com

Simone Biles Makes Met Gala Debut Wearing A Three Piece 88lb Gown

Simone Biles attends the 2021 Met Gala wearing a three-in-one outfit weighing 88 pounds. The gymnastic’s three piece was designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area. Her look consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals with a mini-dress underneath, and a glittering catsuit covered in stars.
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Hair Accessories at the Met Gala Tonight Make Her Look Like a Star

With the theme of the 2021 Met Gala being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," it only makes sense that Team USA Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is in attendance and shining like a star on the red carpet. And we don't just mean figuratively — the gymnast came dressed in an 88-pound, crystal-embellished dress with starry detailing on the sleeves and pants that she carried through to her hairstyle.
POPSUGAR

To the Surprise of No One, Simone Biles's VMAs Appearance Deserves Multiple Gold Medals

Simone Biles is ready to have herself a night. The superstar athlete stopped by the Barclays Center for the 2021 MTV VMAs, and she was glowing with excitement. Simone posed for photos on the red carpet in a classic one-shouldered pink gown with a leg slit. She will be introducing Doja Cat for her performance, and during the preshow, she said she was more nervous to present than she was for some of her biggest gymnastics competitions. "It's like a little bit out of my element," Simone said sweetly. Well, we know if they gave out gold medals for presenting, she'd be sure to get one. We also know her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is most definitely cheering her on from home. Check out photos from Simone's night at the VMAs ahead.
ABC News

Why Simone Biles said she was shocked to be recognized at Met Gala

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is used to feeling the weight of competition on her shoulders but the professional athlete was in a different spotlight Monday night, sporting an 88-pound dress as she ascended the famed steps for the Met Gala. "I had six men helping me, so without their help...
mymodernmet.com

Olympian Simone Biles Gifts Teammate Suni Lee's Dad a New Electric Wheelchair

American gymnast Simone Biles made headlines earlier this year when she bravely decided to withdraw from several events in the Tokyo 2020 Games in order to focus on her mental health. Now, the legendary, seven-time Olympic medalist is prioritizing another aspect of life that’s important to her—friendship. She recently pulled off an incredibly thoughtful gesture for her friend and teammate, Suni Lee, when she gifted Lee’s dad with a custom electric wheelchair.
olympics.com

Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe dazzle Met Gala red carpet

After a one-year hiatus the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, or the Met gala, is back. Famed for the way she expresses herself through her outfits both on and off the court, Osaka’s individualistic style and choice of clothing shined through on the night with a bold and brilliant look that paid dividend to her Japanese heritage.
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Workout For the Week? Carrying Around Her 88-Pound (!) Met Gala Dress

Simone Biles shone bright like the star she is at her first-ever Met Gala — and showed off her superhuman strength, too! The gymnast wore an incredibly detailed two-piece outfit custom-designed by Area and Athleta, consisting of a star-patterned turtleneck bodysuit layered under a glimmering, jewel-encrusted gown. She amped up the glamour yet another notch when accessorizing, opting for Giuseppe Zanotti heels, multiple rings, celestial hair clips, and dangly earrings.
thezoereport.com

Simone Biles' Radiant VMAs Glamour Had No Competition

At just 24 years old, Simone Biles — famously — has a rather lengthy résumé. There’s the undisputed reality that Biles ranks as the single greatest gymnast of all time, with more gold than California in ‘49 and several well-respected eponymous moves. Her personality, captivating and endearing, has rocketed her to red carpet hosting gigs and endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands in the world. And as the cherry on top, she’s almost doing all of the above while serving up some truly singular nail, hair, and makeup moments. On Sunday night, Simone Biles’ VMAs beauty look reached new heights as the decorated Olympian turned up on the red carpet with long and glossy waves, fluttery lashes, and a glow so radiant, it’s nearly celestial.
auburn.edu

Olympian Sunisa Lee enters new routine as star student

Olympic gold medalist and soon-to-be Dancing with the Stars contestant Sunisa Lee recently entered a new routine—shifting her focus from gold to orange and blue as a “star” student at Auburn University. Much like her competition in Tokyo this summer, being in college at Auburn is a role she’s eagerly...
thecut.com

How Olympian Allyson Felix Got Glam for Her First Met Gala

Last night, Olympian Allyson Felix joined fellow athlete Simone Biles and their partner Athleta on the red carpet to make their Met Gala debuts. The most decorated American track-and-field athlete in Olympic history swapped her spikes for Fendi heels, and her signature statement necklace made from her record-breaking 11 Olympic medals (seven gold, three silver, and one bronze, to be precise) for a high-neck Fendi couture gown covered in 240,000 ostrich feathers and crystal beads.
