Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and More Olympians Go for the Gold at 2021 Met Gala

Simone Biles is ready to have herself a night. The superstar athlete stopped by the Barclays Center for the 2021 MTV VMAs, and she was glowing with excitement. Simone posed for photos on the red carpet in a classic one-shouldered pink gown with a leg slit. She will be introducing Doja Cat for her performance, and during the preshow, she said she was more nervous to present than she was for some of her biggest gymnastics competitions. "It's like a little bit out of my element," Simone said sweetly. Well, we know if they gave out gold medals for presenting, she'd be sure to get one. We also know her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is most definitely cheering her on from home. Check out photos from Simone's night at the VMAs ahead.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO