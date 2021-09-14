CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Richards' First Episode as 'Jeopardy!' Host Makes No Mention of Scandal (Column)

By Daniel D'Addario
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Richards’ first episode as host of “Jeopardy!” — one of what would end up totaling only five — taped Aug. 19 but only aired, after his ouster, on Monday night. He was introduced by longtime announcer Johnny Gilbert as “the host of ‘Jeopardy!’”; he delivered brief tributes to Gilbert and to his predecessor Alex Trebek up top. And viewers who hadn’t been following the saga of his hiring and eventual firing over the past months might be forgiven for being very confused by a broadcast that offered no clarity about absolutely any of it.

