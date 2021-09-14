Take a Closer Look at the Kardashian-Jenners' Jaw-Dropping 2021 Met Gala Looks

Look how far Kim Kardashian has come! Eight years ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended her first Met Gala as Kanye West's plus one. Fast forward to the 2021 Met Gala, where the reality star-turned-businesswoman walked the red carpet on her own and inspired countless headlines to boot. The mother of four stunned during Fashion's biggest night, as she wore an unexpected faceless ensemble, designed by Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia. The all-black outfit included a tee, t-shirt dress, bodysuit and jersey boots. Of course, Kim wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to attend the star-studded event, as supermodel sister Kendall Jenner...