Richard L. Lennex Jr. – Donora

Richard L. Lennex Jr., 59, of Donora, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Born in New Eagle on July 3, 1962, he was the son of the late Richard Lennex Sr. and Lynda Naylor Lennex, who survives and resides in Rostraver Township. Richard was a heavy equipment operator for Waste Management. He loved spending time with his family and was quite a prankster. He also loved animals. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Amy Staff Lennex; children, Richard Lennex III of Donora and Crystal (Daniel) DeMoss of Roscoe; granddaughters, Jolieana Pletcher, Gianna Pletcher, Alaniyah DeMoss and an infant granddaughter to be born in November; sister, Vicki Lennex of Rostraver; niece, Brianna (Brittany) Shaffer of Monongahela; nephew, Philip Gibino of Donora; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Lennex. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Sandra E. Fitzgibbons officiating. Interment will follow in Fells Cemetery.