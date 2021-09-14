CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If There's One Met Gala Transformation to See, Let it Be Gigi Hadid as a Fiery Redhead

Cover picture for the articleHa-did you see this Met Gala fashion statement coming? Supermodel turned supermom Gigi Hadid ascended the steps of the red carpet on Monday evening in a white satin gown by Prada that was pure elegance. She complemented the ensemble with a vibrant red ponytail, glam black gloves and matching stockings. As she arrived, Gigi stopped to talk to Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer about all things raising daughter Khai. "She's one next week and I just feel like I've been on mama duty," the star dished. "I've been at the farm every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns." "Tonight," Gigi continued, "I'm showing her what...

