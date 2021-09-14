Frank Ocean's Adorably Creepy Alien Baby Makes for the Most Unexpected Accessory at the 2021 Met Gala
Frank Ocean brought an unusual friend with him to the 2021 Met Gala. The boundary-pushing singer, who isn't known for making many public appearances, hit the red carpet on Monday, Sept. 13, where his green-dyed hair appeared to be a similar hue to the skin tone of a robotic alien baby he was carrying with him. He also wore a dark Prada jacket over a white T-shirt, along with a silver necklace from his own Homer jewelry line. At one point, Frank was asked for the name of his "son," to which the 33-year-old "Thinkin Bout You" singer replied, "Cody." The synthetic infant was cheerfully seen bobbing its head, blinking and waving at fans as Frank cradled...www.imdb.com
