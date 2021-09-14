Frank Ocean's Adorably Creepy Alien Baby Makes for the Most Unexpected Accessory at the 2021 Met Gala

Frank Ocean has never been one to shy away from making a bold statement in the most interesting manner possible and tonight's Met Gala was no different. As made his way up to Vogue Red Carpet Correspondent Keke Palmer, fans began to notice he had a small child on his arm. Given that the singer-songwriter has never mentioned having any children, it caught many people off guard. However, it wasn't what most expected it to be. Turning towards the camera, he revealed that the child wasn't his or anyones for that matter. His guest of honor was a robot baby. The lime green robot sported a green and blank onesie with an orange and white cross. To top it all off, the baby's head tilted and his arms moved a bit.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO