CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Patched iMessage. But Can It Be Made Safer Overall?

By Jeremy Kirk
Bank Info Security
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple on Monday issued an emergency patch for a software vulnerability that researchers say was used to deliver spyware via iMessage to the mobile phones of activists. It's an exploit-and-patch pattern that has repeated itself with vulnerable people often in the crosshairs. While software flaws can't be completely eliminated from iMessage and iOS, a few changes to iMessage could make it safer overall for high-risk individuals, according to Patrick Wardle, an Apple security expert.

www.bankinfosecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Imessages#Iphone 11#Apple Patched Imessage#Ios#Israeli#The Citizen Lab#The University Of Toronto#Nso Group#Saudi#Macos#Big Sur#Catalina#Coregraphics#The Nso Group#Adobe Psd#Pdf#Kismet#Amnesty International#Forbidden Stories
The Independent

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public very soon. In fact, rumors suggest it’ll be out on October 4. Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. That said, Android 12 is up to Beta 4, which Google notes means that...
CELL PHONES
securitymagazine.com

Apple patches spyware flaw affecting all operating systems

Apple has released an emergency software patch to plug a security hole Citizen Lab researchers discovered affecting all its operating systems, exploited to infect the iPhone of a Saudi activist with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. Shortly after the citizen Lab disclosed the vulnerability, Apple released security updates for a zero-day...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
securityboulevard.com

Apple Patches Pegasus Spyware Flaw for iOS Devices, Macs

Tech giant Apple has released an emergency software patch for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers which addresses a critical vulnerability to spyware from Israel’s NSO Group, the company behind mobile spyware Pegasus. According to a report in the New York Times, the tech giant moved at warp speed...
CELL PHONES
Silicon Republic

Apple issues urgent security patch for Pegasus backdoor on all devices

Researchers said the exploit, dubbed ForcedEntry, has been used to infect Apple devices with the Pegasus spyware. Apple has released an update to address a security flaw affecting iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs. All users are strongly urged to update to iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, WatchOS 7.6.2 and MacOS...
ELECTRONICS
staradvertiser.com

Apple issues emergency patch for exploit attributed to hacker-for-hire firm

BOSTON >> Apple released an emergency software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action. The researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab said the flaw allowed spyware from the world’s most infamous...
CELL PHONES
Financial Times

Apple patches security flaw that leaves users vulnerable to spyware

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Cyber Security news. Apple has issued an emergency software update after cyber security researchers said they had uncovered a new vulnerability allowing hackers to deploy Israeli company NSO Group’s spyware tool through iMessage. The iPhone maker issued...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Latest Apple patch blocks spyware that infects iPhones and Macs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Apple said it patched a security flaw in the Messages app after security researchers determined that Israel-based NSO Group used it to “exploit and infect” the latest devices with spyware. The flaw, disclosed Monday by...
TECHNOLOGY
Redmondmag.com

Apple Issues iOS Patches, Fixes Vulnerability Linked to NSO Group

Apple issued patches on Monday for two vulnerabilities that can permit an attacker to run code on iOS devices, with one vulnerability (CVE-2021-30860) said by researchers to originate from the NSO Group, an Israeli spyware maker. CVE-2021-30860, which "may have been actively exploited," according to Apple, is described as an...
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

Apple Releases Emergency Software Patch Days Before iOS 15 Release

Whil’e operating system updates are always fun to have for the new features, many times they’re necessary to fix a security flaw. This is the case with iOS 14.8. Despite it being just one day before the expected announcement of iOS 15, Apple released an emergency software patch to fix a security flaw.
CELL PHONES
newsbrig.com

Apple issues urgent iPhone software update to patch apparent security flaw

Apple patches an NSO zero-day flaw affecting all devices. Apple h as released security updates for a zero-day vulnerability that affects every iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Citizen Lab, which discovered the vulnerability and was credited with the find, urges users to immediately update their devices. The technology giant said iOS 14.8 for iPhones and iPads, as well as new updates for Apple Watch and macOS, will fix at least one vulnerability that it said “may have been actively exploited.”
CELL PHONES
infosecurity-magazine.com

Apple Releases Urgent Patch Following Discovery of Pegasus Spyware

Apple has released an urgent update to patch a critical vulnerability that has been exploited by the notorious Pegasus mobile spyware. The vulnerability, CVE-2021-30860, was discovered by researchers at University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab when analyzing the iPhone of an anonymous Saudi activist infected with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. They found a zero-day zero-click exploit against iMessage, which the team dubbed “FORCEDENTRY.” This exploit infected the device by targeting Apple’s rendering library, and was effective against Apple iOS, MacOS and WatchOS devices.
CELL PHONES
TechRepublic

Apple releases emergency patch to protect all devices against Pegasus spyware

Designed to combat zero-day flaws exploited in Apple's operating systems, the patch applies to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac. Apple has pushed out an update for most of its major products to protect them from a strain of spyware that has already targeted a number of people. On Tuesday, the company rolled out the emergency patch to squash a bug that impacted the iMessage app built into iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. The flaw allowed hackers to spy on devices without the knowledge of users and was exploited by the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware to compromise the phones of journalists, activists and other prominent individuals.
ELECTRONICS
Anchorage Daily News

New Pegasus hack found targeting Apple devices through iMessage, researchers say

Spyware researchers have captured what they say is a new exploit from NSO Group’s Pegasus surveillance tool targeting iPhones and other Apple devices through iMessage, in yet another sign that chat apps have become a popular way to hack into the devices of political dissidents and human rights activists. Apple...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy