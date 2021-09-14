Cara Delevingne, Billie Eilish and More Stars Who Made Political Statements at the 2021 Met Gala

Did you hear that sound? That was the jaws of everyone on the planet when co-host Billie Eilish stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet. In a massive peach gown by Oscar de la Renta, Eilish dazzled in layers and layers of tulle with a train that took several people to corral for the photographers. She’s clearly channeling Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly, though Eilish also credited Holiday Barbie dolls with some inspiration as well. She’s paired the look with soft diffused smokey eyes and a dusty rose lip color, and her punk rock beehive hairstyle balances out her gown’s giant silhouette. Eilish accessorized with classic diamond tennis bracelets and major drop earrings.

