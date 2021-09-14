CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread Walmart Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs coming to Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and some retailers are offering fun pre-order bonuses. Fans will have to decide where they want to snag the game, but Walmart has now revealed its own offering: a sleek coffee mug wrapped in key art from the game! For Metroid fans in the market for a new coffee mug, it's a great looking option, and it's a nice freebie for anyone still on the fence about where to buy the game. Those interested in pre-ordering the game from the retailer can do so right here.

comicbook.com

