Metroid Dread Walmart Pre-Order Bonus Revealed
Is coming to Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and some retailers are offering fun pre-order bonuses. Fans will have to decide where they want to snag the game, but Walmart has now revealed its own offering: a sleek coffee mug wrapped in key art from the game! For Metroid fans in the market for a new coffee mug, it's a great looking option, and it's a nice freebie for anyone still on the fence about where to buy the game. Those interested in pre-ordering the game from the retailer can do so right here.comicbook.com
Comments / 0