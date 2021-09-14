Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Perfectly Recreates Mon Calamari Costume

Ever since the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ crash landed on the moon Trask, Star Wars fans have been obsessed with the homely look for an unnamed Mon Calamari dock worker. In a moment that could perhaps best be described as being the result of a limited budget (as inaccurate an assessment as that might be), the fish character looks like he's stepped right out of a non-Star Wars movie. Much to the delight of Star Wars fans though the character has an easily replicated look, the alien is clearly wearing a regular looking, Earth-made knit sweater. As one fan noticed over the weekend, the sweater can easily be purchased online (with only a few extra accessories needed).