Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Teases Her Costume

Earlier this year, In The Heights star Leslie Grace was officially cast as Barbara Gordon for the long in development Batgirl movie and with fans having waited for years for the beloved DC Comics character to get her own movie, fans are eagerly looking forward to finding out more details about what they can expect for when the film arrives on HBO Max in 2022. One of those details is who will play Barbara's father, Commissioner Gordon and while previous reports have indicated that J.K. Simmons is in talks to reprise the role he last played in Zack Snyder's Justice League, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Now, Grace is weighing in on the rumors herself - and she really hopes that Simmons will be the one to play Barbara's father.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO