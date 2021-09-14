Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Teases Her Costume

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAfter years of anticipation, the DC Films universe finally has its Batgirl, with In the Heights star Leslie Grace expected to play the character in an HBO Max movie. There's already been a lot of anticipation surrounding Grace's take on the character, especially given Barbara Gordon's unique and ever-evolving history in the DC universe. Along the way, Barbara has sported an array of different costumes — and apparently, there's no telling what it will look like. As Grace explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she has "no idea" what her costume in the film will look like, but she's "dying" to know.

