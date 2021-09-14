Bee's Best: Vote for the boys and girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 6-11

A senior at Episcopal Academy, Kennedy was named the Inter-Ac’s girls tennis Most Valuable Player in 2019 as a sophomore. She has received All-Main Line girls’ tennis first team honors each of the past three years. Next fall, she will be playing tennis for Georgetown University. Off the court at EA, she is one of the photography editors for Scholium, the school newspaper, and is a member of Key Club, which includes leading tours and being a shadow student for visitors. EA girls tennis coach Whit Powell said, “Ashley is one of the most complete tennis players I’ve seen. She has an all-court game and can adapt to any style of play. What makes her exceptional is her ability to dictate play from the baseline or the net. On top of it all, she is a tremendous athlete so she moves effortless around the court. She is a combination of power, finesse and intelligence.”

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO