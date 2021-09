This week, the New York Times shared that Clay County, Kentucky is seventh on the list of counties across the country with the highest rates of COVID-19 infections. “We’re now seeing the surge that our hospitals in Florida saw months ago. This is a crisis of unprecedented proportions,” said Chris Self, CEO at AdventHealth Manchester. The COVID-19 surge escalated quickly throughout the month of August in Clay County, and hospital capacity has continued to be at 100% or greater throughout the month of September. On July 30th, AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) only had 1 COVID positive ICU patient. By August 31st, AHM had 13 COVID positive ICU patients, 7 of which were placed on ventilators. AHM is a small hospital with only 6 ICU beds and has been operating at 200% or greater ICU capacity over the last several weeks.

