PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A fire destroyed a home and horse boarding facility in Penngrove, just north of Petaluma, prompting evacuations. Towering flames engulfed the large house in the 400 block of Ormsby Lane and damaged nearby structures. Firefighters got the call about the blaze just after one in the afternoon. They say luckily crews were in the area and responded quickly. Still, the fire grew to roughly 15 acres. Judy Cruchom, the mother of the property owner, lives just a few houses away. She could see the black smoke billowing up into the air from her daughter’s home. “I...

PENNGROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO