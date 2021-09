SONOMA, Calif. - In an effort to keep reducing wildfire ignitions, Pacific Gas & Electric has upgraded sensors that can tell it more quickly if a power line has been compromised or might spark a fire. But some of that technology, which has set off some false alarms, has resulted in unnecessary localized shutoffs. It is an evolving work in progress where a unnecessary shut off is far better than the alternative.

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO