Chacruna Institute and Mexican grassroots organizations join forces in a Psilocybin Symposium to discuss the medicalization and commodification of psilocybin in the US

Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. A host of scientific research and clinical trials around the world are affirming the remarkable effectiveness of psilocybin, the principal psychoactive component of “magic mushrooms,” in the treatment of a variety of medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and PTSD. These evidence-based health benefits are contributing to the destigmatization and celebration of psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelics in the popular culture of the Global North. However, despite this burgeoning interest, the challenges brought about by psilocybin’s growing globalization, commercialization, and medicalization is rarely addressed. Meanwhile, the realities of the Indigenous cultures that have long included sacred mushrooms in their ancestral healing practices remain almost entirely invisible.

