How Lewis Hamilton Offered Black Designers a Seat at the Table for This Year’s Met Gala

By Liam Hes s
 9 days ago
Given his illustrious career as one of the motor-racing world’s most legendary figures—and, of course, one of its most stylish and culturally perceptive ambassadors far outside of the sport—you might think Lewis Hamilton had enough on his plate when it came to planning his looks ahead of the 2021 Met gala. Not so: The Met gala veteran, known for his impeccably tailored fits spanning everything from Tommy Hilfiger to Dolce & Gabbana over the years, chose to move the spotlight away from himself this year. More specifically, to three emerging Black designers that Hamilton has been especially energized by over the past 18 months: Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, and Jason Rembert. They were among a table of talented young Black stars who Hamilton invited to the Met.

NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Was Designed By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala fashion seriously. The reality star has consistently gone the extra mile with her choices, since she first stepped on the red carpet in the now iconic floral print Givenchy maternity dress in 2013. Given that, and her most recent wet-look raindrop gown that pulled Thierry Mugler out of retirement in 2019, the bar was set high for tonight’s affair. Kardashian could have called up any designer on earth, but she selected the one close to home: ex-husband, Kanye West.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Tackle’s This Season’s Buzziest Trend in a Fishnet Dress & Skims Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is proving that one of summer’s biggest trends is here to stay for a while. The media personality debuted yet another bold look on Instagram last night modeling a must-have design for fall: fishnet fabric. Fishnet, crocheted fabric and mesh materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals. Issa Rae, Jennifer Lopez and more stars — along with all of Khloe’s sisters — have been spotted in the trend in the past few weeks alone. For yesterday’s outfit, Khloe also layered in...
RETAIL
Madame Noire

Bevy Smith Calls Out The Boringness And Lack Of Representation At This Year’s Met Gala: ‘Why No American Black Designers?’

According to Bevy Smith, the fashion at this year’s Met Gala missed the mark. While she wasn’t in attendance for the annual fashion extravaganza this go around, Smith was unimpressed with the lack of creativity and representation of Black designers that attendees brought to this year’s theme, “American independence.”. “I’m...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Teen Vogue

Instagram’s Met Gala 2021 Table Took the Best Class Photo With Meg Thee Stallion, Saweetie & More

The Instagram table at Met Gala 2021 might just be one of our favorites, thanks to appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Natalia Bryant, Jordan Alexander, Saweetie, and more. Instagram is the official sponsor of the Met Gala and The Costume Institute’s Two-Part Exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, so the company went all out for this year's ball. The social platform's table at the gala was stacked with so many beloved celebs, and they all took a cute “class photo” together to celebrate the occasion. All we can say is we wish we went to school with these humans.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

