How Lewis Hamilton Offered Black Designers a Seat at the Table for This Year’s Met Gala

Given his illustrious career as one of the motor-racing world’s most legendary figures—and, of course, one of its most stylish and culturally perceptive ambassadors far outside of the sport—you might think Lewis Hamilton had enough on his plate when it came to planning his looks ahead of the 2021 Met gala. Not so: The Met gala veteran, known for his impeccably tailored fits spanning everything from Tommy Hilfiger to Dolce & Gabbana over the years, chose to move the spotlight away from himself this year. More specifically, to three emerging Black designers that Hamilton has been especially energized by over the past 18 months: Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, and Jason Rembert. They were among a table of talented young Black stars who Hamilton invited to the Met.