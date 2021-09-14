CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Cudi Brings Emo Beauty to the Met Gala Red Carpet

By Arden Fanning Andrew s
On tonight’s Met gala red carpet, Kid Cudi reminded us that emo never dies and angst isn’t just for teens. The American rapper’s acid green dye job and sooty eye makeup nodded at Dennis Rodman’s ’90s party days or the pop-punk revival seen in the recent return of the noughties genre’s figureheads like Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Still, technically, the look was a bit more meta: In collaboration with Pat McGrath, makeup artist Renny Vasquez used Mother’s eponymous cosmetics line to achieve a hollowed-out eye-makeup look. Cudi’s Met gala gaze leveled up a Pat McGrath runway aesthetic designed for Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy spring-summer 2010 runway. A dozen years later, the inkier adaptation seen this evening speaks to the mood of today.

