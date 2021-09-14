CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Skin and Armpit Hair in Sparkly Bra Top for 2021 Met Gala Debut

By Gabrielle Duncan
Cover picture for the articleThe 24-year-old model made her first appearance at the Met Gala on Monday after gracing the cover of Vogue's September issue. Lourdes Leon continues to make a name for herself on the fashion scene!. Madonna's 24-year-old daughter showed skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble — complete...

Felix Guerrero
7d ago

🤢these 🤡 and what they think is cool , sexy and fashion is and always will be a circus show

