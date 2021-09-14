Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Skin and Armpit Hair in Sparkly Bra Top for 2021 Met Gala Debut

Joanna Griffiths and Domino Kirke-Badgley first launched Life After Birth as a photo exhibit in New York City. But the response was so great they knew they had to continue in their mission to "change society's postpartum narrative." Life After Birth, a collection of portraits that celebrate and highlight the truth of postpartum for women of all ages and backgrounds, is their answer. "What if instead of viewing postpartum as a matter of days or weeks or months, we honored the experience for what it truly is and recognized that we are postpartum forever?" Kirke-Badgley, a longtime doula and wife of Penn Badgley, and Griffiths, the founder and CEO of Knix, write in the book's introduction. Here, they share the intimate and moving Life After Birth portraits of moms Ashley Graham, Hannah Bronfman, Shanola Hampton, Rebecca Minkoff and Rocky Barnes with PEOPLE.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO