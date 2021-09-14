Kendall Jenner Offered a Modern Take on Audrey Hepburn at the Met Gala

Watch: Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala. Consider the Met Gala red carpet a walking museum—because these looks are truly pieces of art. We can always count on the stars to bring their fashion A-game to the annual event, but with every passing year, they continue to level up with their creativity and sheer craftsmanship. After a two-year break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala packed an extra punch of innovation as celebrity guests and their designer pairings paid homage to the evening's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

