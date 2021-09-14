CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Offered a Modern Take on Audrey Hepburn at the Met Gala

By Calin Van Pari s
Vogue Magazine
 9 days ago
One glamorous ball begets another. For this evening’s Met gala, Kendall Jenner’s custom Givenchy offered a gorgeous homage to one of Audrey Hepburn’s most iconic roles, that of vintage makeover case Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Naturally, makeup artist Mary Phillips followed suit, looking to the iconic actress for further inspiration. “We wanted to show classic aspects of Audrey but in a more contemporary fashion,” said Phillips. “Once we knew the dress Kendall would be wearing, as a team, we collectively decided to take bits and pieces of Audrey’s glam from iconic images over her career.”

