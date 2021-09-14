La Liga President Expresses Frustration Over Paris Saint-Germain's Transfer Window Decisions
La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his frustration at Paris Saint-Germain for hoarding talent over making moves that make sense financially. "What is not understandable is that someone who loses €400 million, is spending €500 million on wages and can still reject offers like the one for Mbappe. The rules in France are failing, they are hurting the European market. The UEFA system is wrong,” said Tebas.www.ibtimes.com
