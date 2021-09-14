La Liga President Expresses Frustration Over Paris Saint-Germain's Transfer Window Decisions

One of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window that closed Aug. 31 involved Real Madrid's repeated pursuits of Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe. It was reported at the end of last month Paris Saint-Germain simply never responded to Real Madrid's final bid of €200 million ($236 million) for the 22-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season. Per Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN, however, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo recently told French outlet Canal+ that's not accurate.

