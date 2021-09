Part of the world's countries are making good progress vaccinating their citizens against COVID-19, which will save lives and get their economies back on track. But most low- and middle-income countries are still struggling to get enough doses just to protect their health and frontline workers, as well as their most vulnerable. Indeed, 66% of people in high-income countries have so far received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 2% of people in low-income countries.

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO