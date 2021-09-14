RYAN KESLER ADMITS HE STARTED TO HATE HOCKEY NEAR THE END OF HIS CAREER

The Devils defensive prospect joins the Speak of the Devils Podcast. Mike Vukojevic is excited to finally be here; getting ready for training camp to open in just a few short days, there's one thing he knows to be true. He'll either be in New Jersey during the season or Utica with the Comets. Last season he was supposed to be still playing junior with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, but with an agreement between the American Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League, which oversees all Canadian junior leagues, he was able to play in the AHL while the OHL sorted out their situation amidst the pandemic.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO