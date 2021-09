The Los Angeles Lakers made a series of moves official on the sidelines on Wednesday, both with their coaching staff and training staffs. On the coaching front, the announcements of both David Fizdale and John Lucas III did not come as a surprise, as each had been reported in the weeks and months prior. Fizdale joins after spending multiple years away from the sidelines. He last coached the New York Knicks before being fired on Dec. 6, 2019. Since that firing, he has not served as either a head or assistant coach.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO