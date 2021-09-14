Lions Clubs’ 2nd Bark and Brew event set for Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have an event coming up this week in Lubbock that will make you want to put your best friend on a leash... and go!. I’m talking about your four legged best friend, of course. The bark and brew is back! We can thank all the Lions Clubs across the South Plains for organizing this event. It is an effort to raise funds and awareness about Leader Dogs for the blind and other programs supported by the lions.