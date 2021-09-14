CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Preview Teases Goku's Ominous Warning for Vegeta

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super is teasing an ominous warning from Goku to Vegeta with the newest look at the manga's next big chapter! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an intense new phase as the newest chapter revealed that the titular fighter is only getting stronger, and has been able to counter both Goku and Vegeta's efforts. Even with the two Saiyans using both of their Ultra forms, Granolah has still been one step ahead of them and is only getting stronger. Now the newest look at the next chapter of the series digs that knife in even deeper.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Fan Shares A Look at His Goku PlayStation 5 Controller

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise is no stranger to the realm of video games, with recent titles like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Dragon Ball Fighterz giving fans what they love about the popular shonen franchise. One fan has showed off his Goku-themed PlayStation 5 controller that fans of the heroic Saiyan warrior would love to have.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Goku vs Frieza Smash Ultimate mod shows we need Dragon Ball platform FighterZ

An insane new Smash Ultimate mod finally lets Dragon Ball Z fans battle it out as Goku and Frieza – and it’s proof we need a DBZ fighting game in the style of Smash. Dragon Ball Z is known for its over-the-top action, insane moments and fights that can literally rip through universes. Translating the intensity of Dragon Ball into video games has proven to be difficult throughout the years, but Smash can come crazily close.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Kale and Caulifla Beef Up in This Epic Mash-Up

The final season of Dragon Ball Super's first foray into the world of anime ended with the Z Fighters from Universe 7 battling against several insane enemies in a fight for their lives, but perhaps none of these new warriors struck a chord more with fans than the Saiyan brawlers from Universe Six in Kale and Caulifla. With the two warriors managing to use the potarra earrings during the Tournament of Power to create the being Kefla, one fan artist has given the fusion of these two characters a big power-up following her initial appearance.
COMICS
Siliconera

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) Previewed in New Trailer

Ready the fusion dance, because Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is once again expanding its roster with a new playable DLC character. Previously announced in August, Bandai Namco has previewed gameplay of Gogeta (DB Super) in a new trailer uploaded to the Bandai Namco Entertainment Youtube channel. The trailer features the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Saiyans#Ultra
ComicBook

Dragon Ball: Vegeta's Ultra Ego Form Has a Growth Problem

Dragon Ball Super recently gave Vegeta a brand new form with Ultra Ego, but it actually has a problem in how much her could potentially grow with this power. Ever since Goku started unlocking Ultra Instinct, Vegeta had not only grown dissatisfied with his own growth in comparison, but did not want to train in the same ways as Goku anymore. This led him to train on Yardrat during the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga, and led him to train in God of Destruction techniques with Beerus. This unique path also led to a unique form all of his own.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes' Space Time War Delayed

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been giving fans one of its best arcs to date via the Space-Time War Arc, in which Goku and Vegeta have been transported to a new universe created by the mad scientist known as Fuu and battled against the insane power of Goku Black and his new transformation of Super Saiyan 3 Rose. With the next episode of the spin-off series set to originally arrive on September 12th of this month, it seems as if fans of the spin-off that has ventured into new territory for the franchise will have to wait a bit longer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Art Introduces Fusion Dance Kefla

For the Z Fighters in the insanely popular Shonen series of Dragon Ball, the two ways that characters normally fuse is with the Potarra Earrings and the fusion dance, with these methods responsible for the creations of Vegito and Gogeta respectively. During the Tournament of Power Arc, we witnessed the two female Saiyans from Universe Six fuse using the former, but one artist has imagined what Kefla would look like if Caulifla and Kale had instead decided to fuse using the fusion dance rather than the earrings that are normally seen hanging from the ears of the Kaioshins.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Artist Shares Fierce Majin Vegeta Art

One Dragon Ball artist has shared a fierce new look at Majin Vegeta! Vegeta's debuted many cool looks and forms over the course of Akira Toriyama's original manga series, and that's actually still continuing to this day with the newest chapters of Dragon Ball Super. Even with all of the new looks fans have seen over the years, there's still one that's held in the highest regard above them all due to just how fierce of a transformation it really was for Vegeta. Vegeta's temporary Majin form really did shake things up.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy