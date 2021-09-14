CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

9-11 exposed vulnerabilities, unified U.S. against terrorism

By Huck Treadwell
Troy Messenger
 9 days ago

The tragedy of 9-11 resulted in some subtle, as well as not so subtle, changes in how the United States deals with the threat of terrorism at home. “It’s understandable that we would reflect on 9-11 [20 years later],” Dr. Steven Taylor, a professor in political science at Troy University said. “When 3,000 people lose their lives on any given day, it’s a tragedy. But, Iraq and Afghanistan were a direct result of of 9-11. 9-11 caused a ripple effect and there have been a lot of people affected in the last 20 years because of that.”

