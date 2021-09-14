These Were the 10 Best-Dressed Men at the 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The biggest names in Hollywood flocked to the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13. Among them were some seriously hot hunks, including — but certainly not limited to — Channing Tatum, Justin Bieber, and Frank Ocean. As the night draws to a close, Us Weekly’s taking a moment to reflect on the boys’ best looks of the evening, which is no easy feat.

As a reminder, this year’s Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Naturally, celebs interpreted it in unique ways. For example: Per E News!, Pete Davidson’s Fred Leighton jewelry was a tribute to his late father, who was killed in the 9/11 attacks on NYC. In contrast, celebs like Kit Harrington opted for an old Hollywood glamour aesthetic, playing it safe — but oh-so-charming — in a black and white suit.

And then there were the stars who took a fashion risk, equally surprising and delighting us on the red carpet. Frank Ocean teamed his black Prada suit with a green robot-alien companion, while Lil Nas X stripped down to reveal not one but three different Atelier Versace ensembles in just a matter of minutes.

In the rare case you haven’t started scrolling already, read on for a look at the ten best-dressed men at the 2021 Met Gala ahead.