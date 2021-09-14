These Were the 10 Best-Dressed Men at the 2021 Met Gala
The biggest names in Hollywood flocked to the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13. Among them were some seriously hot hunks, including — but certainly not limited to — Channing Tatum, Justin Bieber, and Frank Ocean. As the night draws to a close, Us Weekly’s taking a moment to reflect on the boys’ best looks of the evening, which is no easy feat.
As a reminder, this year’s Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Naturally, celebs interpreted it in unique ways. For example: Per E News!, Pete Davidson’s Fred Leighton jewelry was a tribute to his late father, who was killed in the 9/11 attacks on NYC. In contrast, celebs like Kit Harrington opted for an old Hollywood glamour aesthetic, playing it safe — but oh-so-charming — in a black and white suit.
And then there were the stars who took a fashion risk, equally surprising and delighting us on the red carpet. Frank Ocean teamed his black Prada suit with a green robot-alien companion, while Lil Nas X stripped down to reveal not one but three different Atelier Versace ensembles in just a matter of minutes.
In the rare case you haven’t started scrolling already, read on for a look at the ten best-dressed men at the 2021 Met Gala ahead.
