Davenport, CA

Rescuers Search For San Jose Man Swept Out To Sea Near Davenport Beach

 9 days ago

DAVENPORT (CBS SF) – A team of rescuers were searching for a San Jose man, swept out to sea near Davenport Beach, on Sunday.

Beachgoers reported the incident around 5:30 p.m., which set off an extensive search for the 26-year-old.

Santa Cruz Fire Department and 19 rescue swimmers scoured the water for the missing man, but as of Monday, they have not found him.

“Search efforts are still going on in the Davenport area,” officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Farotte at (831) 454-7646.

