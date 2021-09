The Chaps (3-0) posted their third consecutive impressive nondistrict performance against a quality foe with a 59-21 win over Mansfield Summit. Hunter Henault rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown and Christian Edgar had a 62-yard scoring run to pace Westlake’s 252 yards on the ground. Cade Klubnik (see below) played well at quarterback, while Jaden Greathouse had six catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns receiving. Bryce Chambers had two TD receptions, and Jack Kayser hauled in a scoring pass. Defensively, Carter Barksdale and Judson Crockett made interceptions, Ford Thompson recorded a sack and Ben Rose and Will Courtney combined for 13 tackles. Barksdale also added six stops.

WESTLAKE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO