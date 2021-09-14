Pritzker expected to sign energy bill that will keep Byron nuclear plant open
SPRINGFIELD — A measure changing the state’s energy policies for the next quarter of a century is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he’ll sign it. During a special session for the Illinois Senate on Monday, senators approved the House version of a bill that would give nearly $700 million in ratepayer subsidies to Exelon, create renewable energy jobs programs and close coal-fired power plants by 2045.rockrivertimes.com
