CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Hurricane Nicholas making landfall over Texas

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Hurricane Center says Nicholas became a hurricane as it approached land Monday night. “At 1000 PM… the center of Hurricane Nicholas was expected to make landfall…

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
WWL-AMFM

Active tropics with two named storms

Tropical Storms Peter and Rose are swirling in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center, however, says neither is a threat to the United States. Peter could cause some flooding in the islands.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Cold front coming for 1st day of fall

Today is the final day of summer. “It’ll be hot and humid with a few showers and t-storms,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts. “Highs will climb to around 90 degrees with heat indices in the upper 90s.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Landfall#Extreme Weather#The Hurricane Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy