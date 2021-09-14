CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

UL Lafayette research focuses on understanding Vermilion River

By Victor Jorges
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoyBN_0bvFLFo400

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is working towards learning more about the Vermilion River.

The purpose of this research is to forecast how the body of water will behave ahead of bad weather – like Hurricane Nicholas.

Dr. Emab Habib says this research will translate into confidence in times of uncertainty. He says several factors make the Vermilion River a “complicated” one.

“It does not always flow from north to south,” he said. “Sometimes depending on the storm action, depending on the gulf, depending on the swamp conditions, it can flow north. Many times, it actually flows north.”

He says Acadiana can expect to see two types of flooding as a result of Hurricane Nicholas.

“Minor to moderate flooding in the river, definitely lower than historical floods that we have seen in the area,” he said. “But probably a lot of flooding, localized flooding in some of the communities.”

The research combines rainfall forecasts with tools and models that simulate the river.

Habib says this study is crucial for the southern part of the state – especially during hurricane season.

“It should actually support emergency management, it should support individual responses on an individual basis, and also it should inform decision-makers who make decisions on the fly on how to operate sectors or gates or what have you that controls the water of the river,” he said.

People’s safety is at the center of the study.

“We wanted to translate that information into something meaningful for the community, and that is basically how high the water will get in the channels,” he said. “That's what basically impacts people.”

Habib says within the next few years close to 200 gauges will be placed in the watershed and about another 100 locations. These tools will be used to analyze the river and he says the information will change the way we live by the river and how we can manage it. Right now, only a handful of gauges are installed.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Spirit of Acadiana: Vacationing for scholarships

Eleven years ago, UL Lafayette student David Trosclair passed away. A Kinesiology major, David was working his way towards becoming a physical therapist. And while his death cut his dreams short, Trosclair's legacy lives on in the form of a scholarship started by his mother Carol Trosclair.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ul Lafayette#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
KATC News

Acadia Parish to conduct aerial mosquito spraying

Acadia Parish will conduct an aerial spray operation this week for areas throughout the parish to help reduce the number of mosquitoes in the area. Officials say the increase in mosquitoes is due to recent rains from tropical weather and the activation of rice and crawfish fields.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Carencro man killed in Vermilion Parish crash

A Carencro man was killed Tuesday in a Vermilion Parish crash. On September 21, 2021, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 343 at Louisiana Highway 697 in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Gerry John Lasseigne of Carencro.
KATC News

KATC News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy