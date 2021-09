ANGORA, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man in Angora, Minnesota. Authorities say 39-year-old Dustin Sundin's aunt reported that he left a residence on the 9000 block of Leander Road on Sept. 17 following a disturbance call. She said he left with her dog and cell phone. The dog has since returned.

ANGORA, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO