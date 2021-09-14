CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 9 days ago

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.46 billion. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...

