WATCH: Peyton Manning predicts Raiders record based off first play of game

By Dijo Songco
 9 days ago
It took Peyton Manning just one play to put on his Nostradamus hat and predict how the Las Vegas Raiders’ campaign will be at the of the 2021 NFL season. The Hall of Famer had his eyes glued on the Raiders’ first play of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and, according to Manning who was on the ESPN broadcast with his brother Eli Manning, a botched play between QB Derek Carr and TE Darren Waller was all he needed to see.

Derek Carr
Eli Manning
Peyton Manning
Nostradamus
Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
Fire Alarm Goes Off During Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's First MNF Broadcast

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's alterative Monday Night Football broadcast debuted on ESPN 2 tonight. Ray Lewis was the Manning family guest for the second quarter of the game. As halftime approached, a fire alarm went off. Everyone shared a laugh as they worked through the noise. The composure shown...
Raiders Game Sunday: Raiders vs. Miami odds and prediction for NFL Week 3 game

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday inside Allegiant Stadium, and here are the early odds and prediction for the matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders have shocked the NFL landscape so far this season, going into both their Week 1 and Week 2 games as underdogs and winning. In Week 1, they came all the way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, before heading east on a short week and defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.
Peyton Manning had jokes for Eli over terrible 2004 game against Ravens

The “Monday Night Football” simulcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning for the Baltimore Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders game was a huge hit among fans. A big reason for that was the way the two brothers razzed one another, including when Peyton brought up the worst game of Eli’s career. Ray...
Peyton Manning, Eli Manning Talk As Big A Game As They Played

(AP) – “They’re all going to be like this,” former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning exclaimed after the thrilling climax to the NFL’s wildest of opening weekends. “Yeah,” replied baby brother Eli, “this was fun, bro.”. And not just for America’s first family of football, but for fans across the country...
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

