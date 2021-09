Archbishop Spalding (away) only needed one point on September 9th in their victory over the Mt. Hebron Vikings (home) at Valhalla Field. With one point, scored at the 7-minute mark in the first half (1-0) and a defensive strategy throughout the second half that systemically controlled the tempo for the remainder of the game, the Cavaliers secured victory. The Vikings put up an aggressive push in the second half, maintaining consistent pressure on the Cavaliers and keeping the ball in Spalding territory for much of the second half; however, the Cavaliers defense never gave the Vikings an opening to even the score.

