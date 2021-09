Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover.Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company gave no sign whether it would make a payment due Thursday on a separate bond abroad.Evergrande’s struggle has raised fears it might destabilize China’s financial system and set off a global chain reaction. But economists said while...

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO